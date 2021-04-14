Iodine Market set to grow according to forecasts – key player SQM, Iofina PLC, ISE Chemicals Corporation, Iochem Corporation, Algorta Norte

Iodine can found in different forms such as salt form or isotopes. Iodine is widely used in feeding animals and humans. It helps in proper working of the thyroid gland. Deficiency of iodine in the body of a human can result in enlargement of the thyroid gland. Apart from application in the human diet, it is being used as a catalyst while producing stereospecific polymers and for processing of rosins, tall oil, and other wood products. Iodine-based contrast materials are injected in veins to enhance the X-ray images. Due to wide applications like animal feed, fluorochemicals, iodophors, human nutrition, etc. predominantly, indicates its necessity in the market.

Iodine requirements in different areas such as pharmaceuticals, as a catalyst in the processing of polymers, etc. drive the market of iodine. The necessity of iodine in the human diet and as animal feed, making iodine market grow at a faster pace. Fluctuating iodine prices may hamper the growth of the iodine market. Polarizing films containing iodine; used in liquid crystal display (LCD) which is applied in every other visual appliance, create a vast opportunity for the iodine market.

Leading Iodine Market Players:

SQM

Iofina PLC

ISE Chemicals Corporation

Iochem Corporation

Algorta Norte Sa

Cosayach Compañía De Salitre Y Yodo.

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd.

Toho Earthtech Co., Ltd.

Godo Shigen Co.,Ltd

The iodine market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application. On the basis of source, the Iodine market is segmented into Caliche Ore, Underground Brines, Recycling, Seaweeds. On the basis of form, the ink additive market is segmented into, Organic Compounds, Inorganic Salts & Complexes, Elemental & Isotopes. On the basis of application, the ink additive market is segmented into, x-ray, contrast media, pharmaceuticals, optical polarizing films, catalyst in polymer processing, animal feed, fluorochemicals, human nutrition, biocides, others

The Iodine Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Iodine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Iodine industry with a focus on the global market trend.

The global Iodine Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Iodine Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Iodine Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Iodine Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Iodine Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

