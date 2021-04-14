Iron Oxide Pigments Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis by 2023

Market Overview:

Iron Oxide Pigments comprises iron and oxides and can be produced from both natural and synthetic sources. Naturally, Iron Oxide Pigments are derived from hematite (red iron oxide mineral), limonites (yellow or brown minerals) such as ochers, siennas & umbers, and magnetite (black iron oxide).

Synthetic Iron Oxide Pigments are produced from basic chemicals by three processing methods which includes precipitation of iron salts, thermal decomposition of iron salts, and reduction of organic compounds by iron. The product finds use in numerous applications including construction, paints & coatings, plastics, paper, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics among others.

Top Key Players:

Hunan Sanhuan Pigment

BASF SE

Tronox Limited

Applied Minerals Inc

Heubach GmbH

Lanxess

Venator Materials PLC

Cathay Industries

Brenntag Specialties

Huntsman Corporation

Regions:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share of the Iron oxide pigments market in 2017; the regional market is likely to witness significant growth during the review period. Expanding construction industry with increase in investment in residential construction on account of increasing populace and rising per capita disposable income is driving the growth of the iron oxide pigments market.

In addition, the rise in commercial construction because of increasing construction of commercial buildings such as warehouses, departmental stores, malls, and hospitals, is also supporting the growth of the construction industry in the emerging markets. Furthermore, growing cosmetics and personal care industry in Asia-Pacific market with a surge in demand for premium skin and hair care products, child beauty care products, and color cosmetics, coupled with rising per capita disposable income and changing lifestyles is expected to propel the growth of the iron oxide pigments market in the coming years. For instance, during 2012-2017 the sales of mass skin care products grew at a CAGR of over 6% and that of face masks at a CAGR of over 13% in Asia-Pacific region.

North America is a prominent market for Iron oxide pigments as a result of the growing cosmetics and personal care industry. The rising demand for multi-functional personal care products, compact beauty products, and anti-perspirants as a result of changing lifestyles are driving market growth.

The European market is expected to witness significant growth during the review period on account of growth of the construction industry with increasing investments in residential construction to meet the rising demand for modern residential architecture, and smart buildings.

Segments:

Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market has been segmented by color, type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on color, the market has been segmented into red, yellow, black, and others.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segregated into construction, paints and coatings, plastics, paper, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, food & beverage, and others.

