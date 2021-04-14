Latest Research on Sugar Confectionery Market Analysis & Forecast 2014-2024 : Nestl SA , Chupa Chups , Cadbury , Kraft Foods , Ferrero
Confectionery is related to food products that comprise high sugar content such as chocolates, caramel, sweets, gums, candies, cookies, and marshmallows. These products are used to reduce stress, alleviate boredom, and to satisfy cravings.
Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, growth in retail market, and increase in gifting trend drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth in the market, owing to rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India. In addition, introduction of low-priced, smaller versions of established confectionery chocolate brands by key players has supplemented the market growth However, rise in demand for sugar-free products on account of increase in instances of diabetes and growth in health concerns are anticipated to restrain market growth.
Companies Covered in this Report
Nestl SA
Chupa Chups SA.
Cadbury PLC,
Kraft Foods Inc.
Ferrero SpA.
The Hershey Company
Perfetti Van Melle S.P.A.
HARIBO Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd
WM Wrigley JR Company
Lindt & Sprungli
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2014 to 2022 of sugar confectionery market, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the competitive environment globally.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
Microlevel analysis is conducted based on type and region.
Key players and their significant developments in recent years are listed.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL SUGAR CONFECTIONERY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL SUGAR CONFECTIONERY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 6. COMPANY PROFILES
