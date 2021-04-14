Lending And Payments Market to Surge at a Robust Pace

The lending and payments market consists of sales of lending and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in lending and payments related activities such as lending, payments and money transfer services. The lending and payments industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some firms offering lending services may offer other services, financial or otherwise. Revenues from lending and payments services include interest on loans, margins or commissions charged on transactions, and not the loan or repayment values themselves.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending and payments market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global lending and payments market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lending and payments market.

Major players operating in the market are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo

NFC-based mobile payments are increasing rapidly and offer strong growth potential in both developed and developing countries. This growth is collectively driven by increasing competition between payment card issuers, mobile operators and smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. Improving contactless payments infrastructure and security features such as host card emulation (HCE) also drove the growth of NFC-based mobile payments. According to market research company Strategy Analytics, the transaction value of NFC-based mobile payments is expected to increase at a CAGR of 51.57%, from US$30 billion in 2016 to US$240 billion in 2021.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: Lending, Cards & Payments Corporate Lending, Household Lending, Government Lending, Cards, Payments

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, lending and payments indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Lending And Payments Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Lending And Payments Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Lending And Payments Market Trends And Strategies Lending And Payments Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Lending And Payments Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Lending And Payments Market Western Europe Lending And Payments Market Eastern Europe Lending And Payments Market North America Lending And Payments Market South America Lending And Payments Market Middle East Lending And Payments Market Africa Lending And Payments Market Lending And Payments Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lending And Payments Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

