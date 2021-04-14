Liquid filtration Market illuminated by new report – key player Valmet Corporation, Clear Edge Filtration Group, Eaton Corporation, Lydall Inc., Sefar AG

Filters used in liquid filtration can vary based on the element which is supposed to be removed from the liquid process stream. The product that is required to be removed in water treatment are often molecular and thus require a filter that can remove solids approximately one micron or more. Filters used in industrial applications can remove suspended particles of around 25 microns or more. There is various filter option available like bag filters, cartridge filters, backwashing filters, etc. There are multiple options available for different applications in the market. Liquid filtration is required in various industries like chemical, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Liquid filtration requirements in different areas such as pharmaceuticals, mining, food, and beverages drive the growth of the market. Stringent government regulations on wastewater management in various industries hike the need for liquid filtration. Increasing demand for renewable energy sources may hamper the growth of liquid filtration market. However, growing awareness for nutritious food among people unveiling the opportunity for liquid filtration in the food processing industry. Liquid filtration will probably see a growing trend in future years.

Leading Liquid filtration Market Players:

Valmet Corporation

Clear Edge Filtration Group

Eaton Corporation

Lydall Inc.

Sefar AG

Sandler AG

GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Fibertex Nonwoven

American Fabric Filter

The liquid filtration market is segmented on the basis of the fabric, filter media, end-user industry. On the basis of the fabric, the liquid filtration market is segmented into polymer, cotton, aramid, metal. On the basis of filter media, the liquid filtration market is segmented into, woven fabrics, nonwoven fabrics, mesh. On the basis of end-user industry, liquid filtration market is segmented into municipal, food & beverage, mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, others.

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004861/

