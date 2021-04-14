Low Migration Inks Market boosted by rising demand for digitization in organizations with key player INX International Ink Co., Sun Chemical, TOYO INK GROUP, ALTANA AG

Ink is a liquid or a paste containing pigments or dyes used in coloring a surface to produce an image, text, or a design. Ink is the main component used in a pen, brush, or a quill made for writing, drawing, or painting. Low migration ink is a special kind of designed ink used in the packaging of foods, labeling applications, and graphics market. This type of ink contains components that do not migrate, and if they migrate, they migrate within limits. The suitability of these inks is highly dependent on the type of packaging material and their barrier properties. Some of the absolute barriers are metal cans, glass, or plastic bottles, and they do not require low migration inks.

A shift in the consumer preference towards flexible and lightweight packaging alternative has driven the low migration inks market. Another drive is the growing concern for migration in the pharmaceutical market, which has fuelled the growth of low migration ink market. However, the raw materials and volatile costs associated with low migration inks cam reduce the demand for the inks in the future. Low migration market is expected to grow at a high CAGR over some years to come because of the strong demand for low migration inks in the food and beverage industry.

Leading Low Migration Inks Market Players:

INX International Ink Co.

Sun Chemical

TOYO INK GROUP

ALTANA AG

Zeller + Gmelin UK Ltd

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Epson America

Hubergroup

Encres DUBUIT

Wikoff Color Corporation.

The global the low migration ink market is segmented on the basis of process type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of process, the market classify into off-set, digital, gravure, flexography and others. The market on the basis of end use industry is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic& personal care and others.

