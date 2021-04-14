WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Medical Automation 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2023”.

Medical Automation Industry 2019

Description:-

Lately, different mechanical headways prompted the automation of the healthcare sector which has empowered the controlled utilization of healthcare systems and related innovations. This has reduced the requirement for human labor in the generation of products and services. Expanding pervasiveness of the chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer and others alongside the developing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are the significant drivers for the market development of the global medical automation market amid the forecast period. The growing demand for robotic surgeries is also boosting the growth of the market. Besides, it is recommended that blood transfusion rates amid robotic medical procedures are insignificant when contrasted with the open medical procedure blood transfusion rates that might be up to 40%. However, the higher automation costs, improper training of the physicians and the risks of performing robotic surgeries are hampering the market growth. The global medical automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3756480-medical-automation-market-research-report-by-type-diagnostic

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Market segmentation

The global medical automation market is distinguished on the basis of its end users and type. Based on its end users, the market is sectioned into pharmacies, research labs & institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic centers, research labs & institutes, among others. On the basis of its type, the global medical automation market is classified into therapeutic automation, diagnostic & monitoring automation, medical logistics & training, lab & pharmacy automation, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global medical automation market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major industry players included in the global medical automation market are Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Accuray Incorporated, Medtronic, Stryker, Danaher, among others.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3756480-medical-automation-market-research-report-by-type-diagnostic

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and others (Impact Weightage- 33%)

4.2.2 Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector facilitates the automation of the medical sector (Impact Weightage- 35%)

4.2.3 Growing demands for robotic surgery and rising healthcare expenditure (Impact Weightage- 32%)

4.3 Restrains

4.3.1 High cost of automation (Impact Weightage-55%)

4.3.2 Risks associated to the robotic surgery followed by the necessity of physician training (Impact Weightage-45%)

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

5.1.4 Threat of new entrants

5.1.5 Threat of substitutes

5.1.6 Degree of rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Engagement and Designing

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution & Sales

5.2.4 Post-sales Follow-ups

6 Global Medical Automation Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic & Monitoring Automation

6.3 Therapeutic Automation

6.4 Lab & Pharmacy Automation

6.5 Medical Logistics & Training

7 Global Medical Automation Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

7.1.2 Pharmacies

7.1.3 Research Labs & Institutes

7.1.4 Home/Ambulatory Care Settings

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3756480

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)