Network as a Service Global Market By Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin, Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Consumption, Future Strategies & Free Sample Report Forecast 2025
Network as a Service Market – 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Network as a Service -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Description:
Network as a service (NaaS) describes services for network transport connectivity. NaaS involves the optimization of resource allocations by considering network and computing resources as a unified whole. Virtualization technology provides the platform for NaaS, which is related to other cloud services. Services are offered by Cloud Service Providers (CSP) in addition to NaaS include Software as a Service (SaaS), a computing platform for developing or hosting applications, known as Platform as a Service (PaaS); or an entire networking or computing infrastructure, known as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Cloud services such as NaaS and Paas are provided by building a large, scaleable infrastructure that can be virtualized so that it can be sold to individual customers.
Since the entire networking infrastructure risk is transferred from enterprises to network as a service (NaaS) vendors, the need for dedicated IT teams is eliminated. The global network as a service market analysis identifies that the growing acceptance of OPEX model will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Network as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Free Sample Report »
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072463-global-network-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Network as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Juniper Networks
IBM
NEC
Vmware
Aryaka Networks
Alcatel Lucent
Brocade Communications Systems
AT&T
Ciena
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS)
WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication
Manufacturing
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Healthcare
Transport and logistics
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report As You Want.
Complete Report »
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072463-global-network-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS)
1.4.3 WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Transport and logistics
1.5.8 Retail
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network as a Service Market Size
2.2 Network as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Network as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Network as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Network as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Network as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network as a Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network as a Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Juniper Networks
12.2.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Network as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 NEC
12.4.1 NEC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 NEC Revenue in Network as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NEC Recent Development
12.5 Vmware
12.5.1 Vmware Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network as a Service Introduction
Continued …
Also Read >>
https://marketersmedia.com/mm-dashboard/preview/?prid=513304&preview=true
https://industrytoday.co.uk/article-preview/210715
http://heraldkeeper.com/news/network-as-a-service-naas-global-market-2019-by-top-key-players-technology-production-capacity-ex-factory-price-revenue-and-market-share-366049.html
https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/2654870
http://pressrelease.icrowdnewswire.com/preview.php?id=aC9lOXZGVml5NDBiRGQxdzB5MzdaZz09
About Us:
“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Http://Www.Wiseguyreports.Com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)