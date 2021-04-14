Oral Care Products Market: The appraised development rate along with magnitude and share 2019-2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Oral Care Products Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Market Overview

The oral care products market is expected to exhibit robust growth by 2024, witnessing a healthy CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

– Increasing awareness regarding dental hygiene and growing prevalence of dental caries cases are anticipated to boost the market growth of oral care products. Several initiatives are taken by the market players to create awareness about good oral health and hygiene. For instance, in 2015, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) entered into a collaboration with Crest and Oral-B to create awareness about oral health and practices.

– Rapid swift toward dental cosmetic treatments and aids to improve personal aesthetics have positively supported the demand for oral care products. Rise in incidence rates of dental caries is also a significant factor, which is driving the market of oral care products.

– According to the report of CDC, during 2015–2016, the prevalence of total dental caries (untreated and treated) was 45.8%, and untreated caries was 13.0% among youth aged 2–19 years.

– Rising geriatric population globally and the availability of various kinds of types of denture products are further increasing the demand for oral care products. Introduction of novel products and therapies, technological advancements, such as electric and battery supported toothbrushes, and wide range and variety of products are attributed to bolster the growth of oral care products, globally.

Scope of the Report

Oral health is an essential activity for maintaining quality of life and general health. It is a state of being free from many health complications, such as mouth pain, facial pain, throat and oral cancers, oral infections, sores, dental caries, periodontal diseases, tooth loss, and other disorders related to mouth and teeth. It affects psychosocial well-being too.

Key Market Trends

The Toothpaste segment is anticipated to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

The oral care products market is segmented by dental prosthetics, dental biomaterials, oral imaging, dental hygiene, lab equipment, orthodontics, periodontics, and endodontic. The dental hygiene segment is further segmented into mouthwash/dental rinse, dental accessories, dental bleaching/whitening products, toothbrush, toothpaste, and other dental hygiene types. In the dental hygiene segment, toothpaste leads the oral product care market, owing high usage of product across all income and age groups. Availability of wide variety of toothpastes, such as pastes, powder, and gels, provides many options to consumers, thus propelling the demand.

Mouthwash is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to an increase in usage for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Despite its advantages, side effects, such as staining teeth, damage to the oral mucosa, and adverse reactions if ingested, especially in case of children. These factors may hinder its usage. However, introduction of herbal and flavored mouthwashes is expected to propel its demand in the coming years. The toothbrush segment also shows lucrative growth, due to the introduction of novel technologies, such as electric and Bluetooth-enabled toothbrushes that provide better cleaning. In January 2018, Colgate launched the new Colgate Smart Electronic Toothbrush E1 with Artificial Intelligence in the US on Apple.com and selected Apple Stores.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Exhibit Lucrative Growth in the Oral Care Products Market

The United States oral care products market held the largest share in North America, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare system and modern medical technology in the region. Additionally, increasing aging population in the country is likely to attribute toward the growth of the oral care products market.

Asia-Pacific oral care products volume sale is expected to reach 7,907 million units by 2023, witnessing the fastest growth rate. China and India remain the key market for oral care products, driven by increased population and routine oral care. Malaysia, South Korea, and Indonesia have recorded a slow volume growth during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region for oral care sale, regarding volume and value. South America is witnessing the fastest CAGR, which is mainly attributed to the high unit price, due to inflation and initiatives, and growth strategies adopted by the market players in the region. For instance, in May 2017, Unilever acquired the personal care brand of Quala in South America. Quala oral care brand Fortident is the second-largest oral care brand in Colombia and Ecuador.

Competitive Landscape

Many multinational companies are investing in technology-based R&D to innovate products, which provide a complete solution to dental health issues. Gum problems and plaque build-up are the primary cause for the majority of dental-related issues, such as gum bleeding and inflammation. Recently in February 2018, Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) oral care brand Crest launched new toothpaste product Gum Detoxify, which helps in improving tooth gum health. GSK launched Sensodyne Rapid Relief toothpaste in March 2018 in the United States. The company also advanced its Aquafresh Kids range of toothpaste in the United Kingdom, which is specially designed for children aged 9-12 years old, to provide expert protection to the tooth.



“