Over The Top (OTT) – Market Status And Trend Report 2019-2025
Over The Top (OTT) Market – 2019
Description:
Over-the-top TV and video has had a major disruptive effect on the traditional pay TV market. Although the US is the world’s OTT leader and pioneer, there is plenty going on elsewhere – and every country is different.
Over the top (OTT) messaging leaders are rapidly evolving their key mobile messaging application interfaces to new voice and video communications, with revenue dilution implications for carriers worldwide. The progress made in mobile IP voice and video in the past year alone from key OTT players such as Facebook and Google is a clear indication of heightened mobile communications competitive pressure from these new players in 2016 and beyond. OTT players are transforming their communications apps into rich media platforms that serve as social networking hubs, offering a number of media services. Apps built on top of messaging enable users to solve broad problems. Messaging becomes a hub for consuming content and making transactions. Still, we argue that OTT communications providers need partnerships with carriers, to garner scale and differentiation.
In 2018, the global Over Top (OTT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Over Top (OTT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Over Top (OTT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook Messenger
LINE
Snapchat
Viber
WeChat
WhatsApp
Apple
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
VoIP
Text&Image
Video
Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Over The Top (OTT) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Over The Top (OTT) market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Over The Top (OTT) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Over The Top (OTT) submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Over The Top (OTT) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
