Peptide Therapeutics Market Competitive Analysis 2019 and Key Players – Sanofi , Teva , Novo Nordisk , Takeda , Eli Lilly , AstraZeneca , Novartis , Shire , AbbVie , Ipsen , Allergan

Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are distinguished from proteins on the basis of size, and as a benchmark can be understood to contain approximately 50 amino acids or less.

In this report, we study the peptide-based drugs:

In the last several years, global market of Peptide Therapeutics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.7%. The major factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and the increasing pool of cancer patients. The technological advancements, resulting in a significant reduction in the production cost of peptide drugs, is also boosting this market remarkably. In 2017, global revenue of Peptide Therapeutics is nearly 28.5 billion USD; the actual production is about 150 million units.

The classification of Peptide Therapeutics includes Injection, Oral and other, and the proportion of Injection in 2017 is about 74.2%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Peptide Therapeutics is widely sales for Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System and Others. The key application of peptide therapeutics is into cancer mainly used for treating prostrate, pancreatic, ovarian, and breast cancer. and the consumption proportion is about 33.6% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Peptide Therapeutics market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 39300 million by 2024, from US$ 28500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Peptide Therapeutics business, shared in Chapter 3.

Major Key Players of the Peptide Therapeutics Market are:

Sanofi , Teva , Novo Nordisk , Takeda , Eli Lilly , AstraZeneca , Novartis , Shire , AbbVie , Ipsen , Allergan , Ferring , Merck , The Medicines , Roche , J & J

Major Types of Peptide Therapeutics covered are:

Injection

Oral

Other

Major Applications of Peptide Therapeutics covered are:

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Central Nervous System

Other

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Peptide Therapeutics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Peptide Therapeutics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Peptide Therapeutics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Peptide Therapeutics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Peptide Therapeutics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

