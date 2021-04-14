Plastic Waste Management Services Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies for Forecast 2025

The study of the “Plastic Waste Management Services” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry.

Plastic waste management service is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

With shifting preference towards recycled plastic, demand for recycled plastic is anticipated to increase, which in turn, will drive the global plastic waste management market. Various food & beverage companies are focusing on increasing the amount of recycled plastic in their bottles as part of their new sustainable strategy.

The following manufacturers are covered:

B.Schoenberg & CO., INC.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

REPLAS

Clear Path Recycling

PLASgran Ltd.

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Carbon LITE Industries

LUXUS Ltd.

wTe Corporation

KW Plastic, Inc.

Kuusakoski Group

Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.

Republic Services, Inc.

Reprocessed Plastic, Inc.

4G Recycling Inc.

Vanden Global Ltd.

TerraCycle

The WasteCare Group

Segment by Type

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

Segment by Application

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Plastic Waste Management Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Waste Management Services

1.2 Plastic Waste Management Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thermosetting

1.2.3 Thermoplastic

1.3 Plastic Waste Management Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Plastic Waste

1.3.3 Heat Energy Generation

1.3.4 Recycled Plastics

1.3.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Waste Management Services Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Plastic Waste Management Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Waste Management Services Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plastic Waste Management Services Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Global Plastic Waste Management Services Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Plastic Waste Management Services Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic Waste Management Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Waste Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Plastic Waste Management Services Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic Waste Management Services Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

Chapter Four: Global Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: Global Plastic Waste Management Services Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

Chapter Six: Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Waste Management Services Business

7.1 B.Schoenberg & CO., INC.

7.1.1 B.Schoenberg & CO., INC. Plastic Waste Management Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plastic Waste Management Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 B.Schoenberg & CO., INC. Plastic Waste Management Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

Chapter Eight: Plastic Waste Management Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastic Waste Management Services Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Waste Management Services

8.4 Plastic Waste Management Services Industrial Chain Analysis

…..Continued

