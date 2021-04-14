Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2019 by key players – CBRE Group, Colliers International, RE/MAX, Marcus and Millichap and HFF

The real estate rental market consists of real estate rental revenues earned by entities (organizations, individuals, sole traders and partnerships) that rent, lease and allow the use of buildings and/or land.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate rental market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global real estate rental market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate rental market.

Real estate agents are increasingly using new technologies such as online listing, video and virtual reality (VR), to provide better services to clients and strengthen the buyer-agent relationship. With advancements in technology, the role of real estate agents is shifting from just an information arbitrator to a local market expert and service provider. Online real estate listing services such as Zillow and realtor.com provide housing database and information on tax and purchase history. Technologies such as video, VR tours and e-signing services also streamline the real estate transactions. For instance, in 2016 Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury real estate franchisor, began hosting 3D home tours on its listing pages.

Scope

Markets Covered: Residential Buildings And Dwellings Rental Services, Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Rental Services, Other Rental Services

Companies Mentioned: CBRE Group, Colliers International, RE/MAX, Marcus and Millichap, HFF

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, real estate rental indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Real Estate Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Real Estate Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Real Estate Market Trends And Strategies Real Estate Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Real Estate Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Real Estate Market Western Europe Real Estate Market Eastern Europe Real Estate Market North America Real Estate Market South America Real Estate Market Middle East Real Estate Market Africa Real Estate Market Real Estate Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Real Estate Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

