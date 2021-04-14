Research Report Explores the Global E-Prescription Market 2019
Global e-Prescription Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
E-prescribing, or electronic prescribing is a technology framework that allows Hospitals and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy electronically instead of using handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.
The world E-Prescribing market is experiencing significant growth led by various government programs in a bid to implement E-Prescribing systems so as to improve the quality of healthcare and reduce medication errors. The E-Prescribing system is utilized in various applications comprising patient historical data, data security checks, preparation of complete medication list, and complete information of formulary.
In 2018, the global e-Prescription market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global e-Prescription status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Prescription development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Drfirst, Inc.
Epic Systems Corporation
Henry Schein, Inc.
Medical Information Technology, Inc.
Quality Systems, Inc.
Relayhealth Corporation
Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.
Practice Fusion, Inc.
Greenway Health LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise Solutions
Cloud-based Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinics
Hospitals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global e-Prescription status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the e-Prescription development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-Prescription are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
