Security Paper Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of 6.02% And It Is Predicted To Cross USD 16.47 By 2023

Global Security Paper Market Trends, Growth, Demand, Segments, By Security Feature (Hybrid Papers, Watermarks, Holograms, and Threads), By Application (Banknotes, Legal & Government Documents, Certificates, Identity cards, Passport, Checks, and Stamps) and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future recently introduced a global security paper market with an in-depth overview, describing industry scope and elaborates market status and outlook in the future time frame. It is expected that the security paper market will flourish worldwide with the increasing need for protection of documents or papers against counterfeiters. The growth could be high as much stress is given on account of security purposes in recent time, keeping no factor of risk altogether.

Security paper is referred to as a type of paper that incorporates features of authentication. The act is taken into consideration to entirely identify or authenticate a document with reliable security against the problems such as counterfeiting, forgery, alteration and other forms of document fraud. Therefore, the rise in circulation of money, the rising need for protection services and the new introduction of anti-counterfeit technologies are supporting the market growth flawlessly.

The major players operating in the security paper market are

February 2019: Document Security Systems are on the verge of supplying a cost-effective digital solution to validate authentic products and provide data on both authentic and counterfeit products with its AuthentiGuard suite of products.

Global Security Paper Market Drivers & Trends

The latest scenario of the Security Paper Market states that it is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the high circulation of the money and the extreme need for anti-counterfeit technologies. There have been many incidences of flow of fake notes, visas, and passports which incurred on larger note in the past years. Such cases of forgery have increased the need for security of papers that help to prevent counterfeiting.

On the above note, printing, circulation, and reprinting of banknotes are projected to increase the demand for security papers, which in turn, is driving the growth of the security paper market across the globe in substantial ways. Technological advancements and innovative printing technologies such as new paper printing machines with security features embedded in it are leading to fast printing of papers. This is one of the most critical factors that is driving the security paper market to grow at a rapid pace with higher CAGR in the future timeframe.

Furthermore, the extreme counterfeiting of documents as well as currency has amplified in recent times, which has resulted in significant losses by companies, governments, and individuals. Such events have thus, increased the demand for introducing and development of new security paper solutions. This new development has eventually evolved as a successful venture and thus making the market of security paper more relevant and trusted one and is accounting huge market shares globally.

On the flip side, the growing trend of digitalization in the developed and emerging regions globally is somehow hindering the growth of security paper market.

In the reports of MRFR, the global security paper market has been segmented by security feature, application, and region.

By the mode of security feature, the market has been segmented as hybrid papers, watermarks, holograms, and threads. Among them, the watermarks segment of the security paper market is estimated to capture the maximum market share and grow at the highest CAGR in the future owing to the rising cases of copyright breaches. They are widely being used mainly in postage stamps, currency, and more security documents for banknote authentication.

By the mode of application, the market has been segmented as banknotes, legal & government documents, certificate, identity cards, and others. Of these, the banknotes segment portrays the largest market share and popularity owing to its value. It’s manufactured with cotton-fiber paper, polymer, or hybrid paper which makes it robust and more resistant to wear and tear and better shelf life than standard paper. This is the cause of banknotes that are being preferred in more significant ways in the market of security paper.

Considering the criterion of geographical split according to MRFR’s reports, the market of security paper has covered the major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Among them, Asia Pacific has been the accessible region of all to share market attributes instantaneously owing to the vigorous demands of security papers in China and India. The application is also growing by the expansion of the tourism industry, which contributes much with the consumption of various security documents such as, identity cards, passports, and visas. Also, a growing population coupled with growing cash-based economy in countries such as India, Indonesia, has driven the demands for banknotes. This is majorly increasing the growth of security paper market.

North American region has also been the leader in the security paper market since 2017 and is still booming owing to the presence of key players of the market who are focusing on innovation in product technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life of various security papers.

Coming up next is the European region, which is also one of the booming market holders in terms of security papers owing to high demands for it across the countries such as Germany, Spain, the U.K., Russia, Italy, and France.

