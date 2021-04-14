Smart Irrigation Market Revenue Global Forecast to 2027 with Financial Information, Key Companies Profile, Size, Share, Demand, PEST Analysis

The content of the Smart Irrigation Market report showcase authentic section of each market segments like type, application and end user in an insightful arrangement. It Includes conclusive market numbers in for of relevant charts and tables to empower market players understand market scenario and viewpoints of different experts and industry leaders from the said market.

Smart irrigation systems tailor watering schedules and run times automatically to meet specific landscape needs. These controllers considerably improve outdoor water use efficiencies. When compared to the traditional irrigation controllers which operate on a preset programmed schedule and timers, smart irrigation controllers monitor soil conditions, weather, evaporation and plant water use for automatically adjusting the watering schedule to actual conditions of the site.

The Smart irrigation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation, need for efficient irrigation systems to boost smart irrigation controller acceptance, and integration of smartphones with irrigation controller and software applications. However, the high technological costs involved in implementation and limited technical skills among farmers is expected to hamper the growth of smart irrigation market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

The report also includes the profiles of key high performance computing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Baseline Inc.

CALSENSE

ET Water Systems, Inc.

Hunter Industries

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim

Rachio inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Weathermatic

The global smart irrigation market is segmented on the basis of component, irrigation controllers, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as controllers, sensors, water flow meters, and fertilizer meter. On the basis of the irrigation controllers the market is segmented as weather-based controllers and sensor-based controllers. Further, based on application, the market is divided into golf courses, greenhouse, residential, turf & landscape, open field, and others.

Report Features

Global analysis of Smart Irrigation market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Smart Irrigation market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Smart Irrigation market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart Irrigation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Smart Irrigation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Smart Irrigation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Smart Irrigation in these regions.

