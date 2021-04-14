Smart Kitchen Appliance Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019 – 2027| Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation, AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group, Samsung Electronics

An exclusive Smart Kitchen Appliance market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart Kitchen Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart Kitchen market.

The global smart kitchen appliance market revenue accounted to US$ 12.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 40.5 Bn by 2027. Whereas, by volume, the global smart kitchen appliance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World regions. Europe leads the smart kitchen appliances market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The global smart kitchen appliance market is booming in the current business years, attributing to the demand for advanced and intelligent cooking appliances in geographies such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising number of high net worth individuals in these regions are fueling the growth of smart kitchen appliance market. Additionally, the smart kitchen appliance market is heavily captured by numerous well-established and globally renowned manufacturers as well as tier-2 companies and startups, which offer various types of smart kitchen appliances.

Market Insights

Rise in internet penetration is projected to accelerate sales opportunities for Smart Kitchen Appliances Manufacturers

Several developed countries in North America and Europe has witnessed the growth in adoption of smart kitchen appliances, which is majorly attributed to the significant rise in Internet of Things (IoT). The availability of better internet infrastructure in the regions mentioned above has enabled the end users to procure smart kitchen appliances, thereby, have boosted the growth of smart kitchen appliances market size. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is also witnessing staggering growth in internet penetration owing to the advancements in internet infrastructure.

The Major Key Market Players:

– Whirlpool Corporation

– LG Electronics

– Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation

– AB Electrolux

– Panasonic Corporation

– Haier Group

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– BSH Group

– General Electric Co.

