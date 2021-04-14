Smart Robot Market 2019 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The global Smart Robot Market for smart robot is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. T. The smart robots are made for doing autonomous tasks and for working along with human being. In other words, smart robots are the mechanical devices which help humans for developing accuracy, flexibility, and reducing manual labor in industrial processes. Growth of industrial automation along with the ability of robots to predict breakdowns in the industry are likely to drive the smart robot market during the forecast period. However, safety concerns due to complex high-level interfacing can limit the adoption of smart robots. High initial R&D expenditure can also contribute to the restrining factors of the smart robot market during the forecast period.

A smart robot is an AI-based system which can collaborate with humans, work along-side them, and mocks their actions. Baxter is an industrial robot which is developed by a US-based company Rethink Robotics. This robot works on the Android platform right next to the line of employees where repetitive tasks are performed such as precision packing. The advantages of smart robots are that these work fast, accurately, and tirelessly without any manual intervention.

Get Free Sample of Smart Robot Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6622

Smart Robot Market Key Players:

The prominent players in smart robot market are Honda Motor (Japan), iRobot Corporation (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), GreyOrange pte Ltd (Singapore), Rethink Robotics (US), KUKA AG (Germany), F&P Personal Robotics (Switzerland), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and FANUC (Japan) among others.

Smart Robot Market Segmentation

The global smart robot market is segmented on the basis of component, vertical, and region.

By component, the market is segmented into actuators, sensors, power source, and control systems. Actuators market is segmented into electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, piezoelectric, and ultrasonic. Sensor market is segmented into gyroscope, microphone, accelerometer, tilt sensor, force/torque sensor, position sensor, and vision/image sensor.

By vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, electrical & electronics, food & beverage, chemical, residential, and entertainment.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Smart Robot Market Regional Analysis

The global market for smart robot is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of smart robot market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to grow at rapid pace during the forecast period due to countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico that are considered as the early adopters of robots in various verticals such as medical, consumer electronics, entertainment robots and the largest markets which contribute to the overall regional growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to domainate the global smart robot market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is on a verge of leading the global market economically and technologically owing to continuous advancements in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea which are expected to dominate the global smart robot market in Asia-Pacific. Due to high purchasing power of consumers, the adoption of smart robots for non-industrial applications such as entertainment is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Europe is expected to grow at slow rate as compared to other regions during the forecast period. Countries such as the UK, Germany, and France are expected to dominate the smart robot market in Europe. Food & beverage vertical is expected to dominate the European market due to increasing demand for robots for packaging food with preservatives.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objectives

2.2.2. Assumptions & Limitations

2.3. Markets Structure

Market Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Primary Research

3.4. Forecast Model

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Smart Robot Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table2 North America: Smart Robot Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table3 Europe: Smart Robot Market, By Country, 2018–2023

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Global Smart Robot Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Smart Robot Market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]