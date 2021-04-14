Specialty Yeast Market illuminated by new report – Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LALLEMAND Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The Specialty Yeast Market is among the fastest-growing branches of economy. To be successful in this rapidly evolving, highly competitive sector, companies need high-quality, up-to-date information and insight. The Insight Partners Research Publications have been providing research and market analysis services for the Specialty Yeast sectors.

Yeast is microorganisms which are also known as single-celled fungi. There are about 1,500 different species of yeast which are used in the food and beverage industries. Specialty yeasts are used in food applications such as sauces, snacks seasoning, ready-to-eat meat, bakery products, alcohol and functional foods. Saccharomyces cerevisiae, also known as baker’s yeast, is the most commonly used variety of yeast used for fermentation. Due to shift in food preference in the consumer throughout the world, it is expected that specialty yeast market will grow at a faster pace.

Some of the Major Players In Specialty Yeast Market:

Associated British Foods plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

LALLEMAND Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DSM

Kerry Inc.

Lesaffre

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Biorigin

Kemin Industries, Inc.

An exclusive Specialty Yeast Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Specialty Yeast Market By technology, connectivity, application and geography – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Specialty Yeast Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The “Global Specialty Yeast Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the specialty yeast industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of specialty yeast market with detailed market segmentation by type, species, application and geography. The global specialty yeast market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty yeast market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting specialty yeast market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the specialty yeast market in these regions.

The report segments the global Specialty Yeast Market as follows:



Global Specialty Yeast Market – By Type

Yeast extracts

Yeast autolysate

Yeast beta-glucan

Other yeast derivatives

Global Specialty Yeast Market – By Species

Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Pichia pastoris

Kluyveromyces

Others

Global Specialty Yeast Market – By Application

Food

Beverage

Feed

Other applications

Global Specialty Yeast Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

