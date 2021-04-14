Tonga Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – TCC, Tonga Digicel, Tonga Cable, Kacific Broadband Satellite & Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com “Tonga – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Satellite communications to be improved for Tonga’s rural areas

In 2019 the rural areas of Tonga are going to benefit from a 15-year agreement between Kacific Broadband Satellite and the Tongan government which will see additional bandwidth made available for around 89 remote communities and offer speeds similar to the large towns of Tonga. Satellite technology in particular is in widespread use across Tonga and plays an important part in giving the more remote areas access to communications services.

Tonga is also reaping the benefits of being connected to an undersea high-speed fibre-optic cable. The cable was installed in 2013 and links Tonga to Fiji and onto Sydney. It was financed by a combination of funding from the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, the Tongan government and Tonga Cable – as part of the wider Pacific Regional Connectivity Program.

This high-speed Internet access is providing Tonga with the ability to provide better health care services, reliable and faster connections for education and appropriate infrastructure for emerging e-commerce initiatives.

Tonga is also heavily reliant on mobile technology. It has exhibited a strong mobile subscription growth in recent years.

At the end of 2018 a new 4G LTE network went live in Tonga.

Tonga Communications Corporation (TCC) reported a profit in 2017/2018.

Tonga is to benefit from the satellite connectivity project underway between Kacific Broadband Satellite and the ITU.

Tonga Communications Corporation (TCC); Tonga Digicel (formerly TonFon); Tonga Cable; Kacific Broadband Satellite; Asian Development Bank; The World Bank.

