Wearable Technology Market to Capture a Strong Growth at 20.8% CAGR by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis over 2025

The global Wearable Technology market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 31.14 Bn in 2016 to US$ 170.91 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.8% between 2016 and 2025.

Fitness bands and smart watches have emerged as one the prime revenue sources and has experienced a high adoption rate, highly growing demographics across the regions and increasing awareness among end users about the potential benefits of wearable technology is expected to accelerate the wearable technology market in the coming years. High growth of Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing end user’s preference towards handy gadgets, smart mobiles and devices are some of the prime factors that are driving the global wearable technology market.

In the present time, the growth in the wearable technology market is highly driven by the increasing level of penetration of mobile devices, tablets, smartphones and devices used for Machine-to-Machine communications, evolving business models and emerging software ecosystems. Nearly all conventional wearable devices now are paired with smartphones, which have become the integral part of our day-to-day life. Wearable devices like smart watches synced with smartphones are helping end-users to check and attend calls and message without taking out the smartphones.

Report Features

Global analysis of Wearable Technology market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Wearable Technology market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Wearable Technology market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Wearable Technology Market – Strategic Insights

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global wearable technology market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players wearable technology market landscape are listed below-

2016: Fitbit Inc. collaborated with Tmaill.com, a third-party platform, owned by Alibaba Group for brands and retailers. The company’s motive for the collaboration is to expand its retail in China.

2016: Adidas released its first heart rate monitoring device for the Physical Education (P.E). Classroom in partnership with Interactive Health Technologies LLC (IHT), a health and fitness company. This would help and encourage students to stay fit and healthy.

2017: Apple Inc. announced a new update for Apple Watch with several improvements and bug fixes. This update will allow multiple watches to support a single iPhone, added new language support and improvements in Map apps.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Adidas Group

Apple, Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin International Inc.

Google, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Jawbone

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nike, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Wearable Technology based on by type, component, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Wearable Technology with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further drivers evaluate market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

