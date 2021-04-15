1,3 Propanediol Market Research Report Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Demand, Application, Regions, Forecast to 2023

The growing demand for 1, 3-propanediol from various applications is expected to drive the growth of the market during the review period. The major applications of 1, 3-propanediol are polytrimethylene terephthalate, polyurethane, cosmetics & personal care, household, engine coolants among others. The growing development of cosmetic & personal care industry across the globe is expected to boost the market during the forecast years. Moreover, the growing investment in research and development activities to produce bio-based 1,3 propanediol is anticipated to be a major opportunity in the market.

Competitive Analysis:-

Some of the key players in the global 1, 3-propanediol market are

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

Metabolic Explorer SA (France)

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd (China)

Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherland)

Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd (China)

Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co.,Ltd (China)

Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India)

Chongqing Kunlun Chemical Co., Ltd (China).

Market Segmentation: –

The global 1,3 propanediol market is segmented into application and region. Based on application, the global market of 1, 3-propanediol can be further segmented into polytrimethylene terephthalate, polyurethane, cosmetic & personal care, household, engine coolants, heat transfer fluid, de-icing fluid and others. Based on region, the global 1, 3-propanediol market is bifurcated into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Scenario: –

Among the various applications of the 1, 3-propanediol, the polytrimethylene terephthalate segment was anticipated to be the dominant segment in 2016 and is expected to show the same trend during the forecast years. The polyurethane segment is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of over 4.5% during the assessed period.

The growing demand for polytrimethylene terephthalate across various applications such as cosmetic & personal care, engine coolants, and de-icing fluid among other is substantially contributing to the growth of the segment.

The global 1, 3-propanediol market is spanned across five key regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The growing population has increased the demand for cosmetics & personal care and household products, in turn, adding to the demand for 1,3 propanediol market.

Intended Audience: –

1, 3-propanediol market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of 1, 3-propanediol market

Production process industries

Potential investors

