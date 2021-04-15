Active Protection System Market Latest Technology, Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Countries and Potential Growth , Global Forecast To 2023

Active Protection System Market report includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Galvanic Isolation industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers , Market Trends , Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Galvanic Isolation market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report studies the Active Protection System market, Active Protection Systems (APSs) are subsystems integrated into or installed on a combat vehicle to automatically acquire, track, and respond with hard or soft kill capabilities to a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). APS technologies are not new, and a number of nations have already employed APS on the battlefield.

The proliferation of advanced RPGs and ATGMs is of concern to some defense officials and policymakers. These weapons—RPGs in particular—have been particularly popular with insurgents because they are readily available, relatively inexpensive, and require little training. Technical and operational challenges to APS include being able to work under extremely demanding circumstances and compressed timelines, robustness against countermeasures, minimizing the threat to friendly forces and civilians, being compatible with the space and power allocated to it on the vehicle, and affordability.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

KBM

Israel Military Industries

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Company

Artis, LLC

Saab AB

Aselsan A.S.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Airbus Defense and Space

On the basis of platform, the active protection system market has been segmented into air defense and ground defense. The land segment is projected to keep being the major market during the forecast period. The rising demand for active protection systems can be attributed to several factors, including increasing focus on close combat systems, upgradation of existing armored platforms, need for connected warfare systems, and safety of soldiers in a war-like situation, among others. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Active Protection System will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5610 million by 2023, from US$ 4110 million in 2017.

Factors such as modernization of armed forces, rise in asymmetric warfare, and rising need for security from different types of weapon systems are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The use of active protection systems in defense has increased considerably in the past few years, mainly driven by the rise in the number of warfare platforms being manufactured worldwide. These warfare platforms require systems that can help detect, track, and defend against incoming threats.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The Active Protection System report provides assessment of these key players where it attempts to analyze these companies on the basis of different parameters such as company profile, revenue, business overview, historic data figures, product or service portfolio, profits and more. This may share brief idea about competitive dashboard of the Market with readers. In addition, it also enlists remarkable information in relevance with market dynamics including market growth drivers, challenges faced by key players, opportunities, new entrants’ tips, trends, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is the Active Protection System market expected to grow in terms of value during the study period?

during the study period? How has the Active Protection System market evolved over the past 6 Forcess?

What are the competition developments and trends in the Active Protection System market?

in the Active Protection System market? What are the prevailing market dynamics in the Active Protection System market?

in the Active Protection System market? What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvements faced by market players in the global Active Protection System market?

faced by market players in the global Active Protection System market? What are the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Active Protection System market?

impacting the growth of the Active Protection System market? How has the competition evolved in the Active Protection System market over the past few years?

What is the market positioning and what are the key strategies adopted by major manufacturers as per the market taxonomy in the global Active Protection System market?

