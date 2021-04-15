Americas Surgical Equipment Market Growth Prospect, Future Trend, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecasts 2019 to 2023

Increasing numbers of surgical procedures globally have consequently contributed to the development of this industry. Market Research Future, which specializes in market reports related to the Healthcare sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The sector is projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.2% approximately in the forecast period.

With advances in surgical knowledge, the surgical procedures have become more refined and accurate which necessitates the need for equally accurate surgical instruments. The Americas region has grown significantly due to innovations for the treatment various types of diseases. This has led to an increase in the influx of patients to the region seeking medical assistance due to the presence of cutting edge technologies in the sector.

Americas Surgical Equipment Market Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

Smith & Nephew (UK)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Ethicon US

(US)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany)

COVIDIEN (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

MEDICON (US)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US)

Synergetics USA

(US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

KARL STORZ & Co. (US)

KLS Martin (Germany)

Americas Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation

The Americas surgical equipment market is divided into product type, application, and end users for the purpose of the study. The market on the basis of product type is segmented into electrosurgical generators, handheld instruments, surgical sutures & staplers, electrosurgical devices, monitoring devices and others. The staplers & surgical sutures are further segmented into non-absorbable and absorbable sutures. Handheld Instruments are sub segmented into forceps, visual scope, sutures and others. Electrosurgical devices are additionally categorized into electrosurgical instruments such as HET bipolar system, electrosurgical pencils, smoke evacuation system and electrosurgical generators. The market On the basis of application, is segmented into wound closure, neurosurgery, urology, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgery and others. The end users of this industry are government hospitals, private hospital and other.

Americas Surgical Equipment Market Regional Analysis

The American Surgical Equipment Market is poised for a healthy growth period owing to introduction of advanced devices, growing number of healthcare organization, and expanding geriatric population. In addition to this, increasing commonness of diseases & disorder, government initiatives and high healthcare spending have driven the market growth. Moreover, presence of huge number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases has also supported the growth of the market. North America holds the main share in the Americas surgical equipment market. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure has been instrumental in developing the market. US and Canada are the two of the major contributors for the North American surgical equipment market. However, South America is one of the fastest growing segments in the market.

