Asia Pacific Cancer Screening Market Analysis by Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

Asia-Pacific cancer screening market

Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing cancer market. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% resulting in annual revenue of USD 32.26 Bn during the forecast period (2018-2023). Asia Pacific is rapidly adopting the latest technological developments and is contributing towards exhaustive research initiatives to contribute to the growth of the cancer screening market.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics. Laboratories segment will witness a progressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023 while the hospital segment will account for the maximum revenue of USD 11.18 Bn during the forecast period.

By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy and endoscopy tests. Genetic, biopsy and endoscopy will be the leading segments during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By application type, the market can be segmented into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer types. Colorectal, kidney, melanoma and breast cancer will occupy a larger share of the market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

By countries, the market is divided into India, China and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key growth factors

The growing patient pool in India, China nd Japan ue to the support in diagnostic process at comparatively lower prices, and a favourable regulatory framework are some of the factors boosting the market growth in this region.

Threats and key players

Regional trade barriers and stringent regulations will act as the obstacles. The need to adopt advanced technologies will aggravate the need for skilled professionals. Transparency in medicinal treatments will be a key challenge for the region.

Key players in the Asia-Pacific cancer screening market are Abbott diagnostics, GE healthcare, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Companies Mentioned:

1. F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd

2. Bayer AG

3. Johnson & Johnson

4. Pfizer

5. Merck & Co.

