Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Outlooks 2019: Market Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Market Shares, Growth rate and Forecasts 2025

This report researches the worldwide Biodegradable Mulch Film market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Biodegradable Mulch Film breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Biodegradable mulch films have been available on the market for more than 15 years, backed by solid scientific and technical knowledge, and meeting a high level of acceptance among European farmers growing fruits and vegetables. They play an essential role in modern agriculture as they deliver positive agronomical effects such as increasing yield, improving quality of crops, weed control, and reduction of water irrigation and pesticides. Additionally, they offer distinctive advantages at the end of the crop cycle as they can be left on the field and ploughed under, which significantly reduces the agricultural plastic waste and potential soil pollution.

In 2017, the global biodegradable mulch films market is led by Europe. North America is the second-largest region-wise market. Currently, BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag and Plastiroll are major manufacturers of this industry. BASF is a global leader. In 2017, the production of BASF was 3978 tons, and the company held a share of 23.56%.

The high demand of thermoplastic starch in the biodegradable mulch films market can be attributed to its low cost, renewability, abundance, biodegradability, and availability from agricultural crops. Additionally, the environmental issues concerning the use of conventional synthetic polymers have shifted the focus of growers toward the adoption of biodegradable materials made from the renewable resources. This has driven the growth of thermoplastic starch in the biodegradable mulch film market. Currently, biodegradable mulch films show very good advantages. However, higher prices limit the use of this product. The price of bioplastics is about 2 times higher than that of polyethylene. Most farmers and farms are more willing to use inexpensive polyethylene products. Therefore, biodegradable mulch films have low penetration in the mulch films industry. In Europe, biodegradable mulch films are a good trend and already occupy more than 10% of the market share. In China, India and other developing countries, the market share of biodegradable mulch film is less than 1%. At the same time, these countries do not have explicit policies to support this industry.

Polyethylene plastic mulch is widely used for crop production in worldwide, because it controls weeds, conserves soil moisture, increases soil temperature, improves crop yield and quality, has a relatively low cost, and is readily available. However, the sustainability of producing crops through the use of polyethylene mulch has been called into question because polyethylene mulch is made of non-renewable, petroleum-based feedstock, is generally only used for one growing season, and cannot be recycled in most regions. The high volume of waste generated by polyethylene mulches both in the field and in landfills raises many concerns. Biodegradable mulch film is a very good alternative. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for biodegradable mulch films. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. New European policies support the development of the industry. Asia-Pacific has a high growth potential for biodegradable mulch films. China is among the leading countries for biodegradable mulch films. India is also a country with great potential. Global Biodegradable Mulch Film market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biodegradable Mulch Film. This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Biodegradable Mulch Film capacity, production, value, price and market share of Biodegradable Mulch Film in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Novamont

Organix Solutions

BioBag

Plastiroll

PLASTIKA KRITIS

RKW Group

Sunplac

Iris Polymers

Kingfa

Biolegeen

Biodegradable Mulch Film Breakdown Data by Type

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

Others

Biodegradable Mulch Film Breakdown Data by Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Biodegradable Mulch Film capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Biodegradable Mulch Film manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biodegradable Mulch Film :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

