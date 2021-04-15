Biostimulants Market Demand 2019 | Leading Companies, Development Trends, Advanced Technologies, Industry Revenue and Gross Margin by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Biostimulant Market will be entering unexplored territory and holds huge potential and ample scope of growth. The global biostimulants market is majorly driven by the need for an increase in yield per hectare owing to rising global population and their demand for food. Various Government initiatives, amplified funding and grants for sustainable agriculture are supporting growth of biostimulants market. Biostimulants are increasingly finding applications in agriculture and horticulture sector owing to the benefits such as improved metabolism, water holding capacity, chlorophyll and antioxidants production. Increasing demand for clean label food & beverages owing to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle is leading to the expansion of organic farming across the globe. These factors will support the growth of global Biostimulants Market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Furthermore, factors such as diminishing farmland and requirement of sustainable solutions for agriculture production will also propel the growth of biostimulants market in the near future. Europe dominates the global biostimulants market due to rising demand for sustainable agricultural products and rising demand for clean label food products. However, APAC region will witness the fastest market growth due technological advancements and growing awareness regarding benefits of organic food products in the region.

Major Key Players:

The leading market players in the Global biostimulants Market primarily are

Sapec Group (Trade Corporation International) (Spain),

Arysta Life Science Limited (Japan),

Koppert B.V (The Netherlands)

Valagro S.P.A (Italy),

BASF SE (Germany),

Isagro S.P.A (Italy),

Italpollina (Italy)

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in native starches, multiple product launch by Biostimulants market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Biostimulants Market is highly competitive due to the presence of some well-established regional and global players. The competitive environment of this market is projected to intensify with an increase in product portfolio and also increasing number of key players. The Global biostimulants market is segmented on the basis of by type, crop type, active ingredients, application and country.

Regional Analysis:

The global biostimulants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe regions has the major market share. The Europe dominates the biostimulants market. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for biostimulants due to growing demand for organic food and beverages. Global biostimulants market is highly concentrated in Europe. Biostimulants manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing larger product line with huge application in farming. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR 11.23% from 2017 to 2023.

Segments:

Biostimulants market by type has been segmented into natural and synthetic, natural biostimulant will dominate the market as the demand for organic and clean label food product has increased in the recent years. Based on crop type, market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, row crops, turfs & ornaments and others, row crop will dominate the market and will grow at a CAGR of 10.9%. On basis of application, market is segmented into seed treatment, foliar treatment, soil treatment. On basis of active ingredients, market is segmented into acid based, extracts, and others, extract based biostimulants will be highest growing segment during the forecast period. On basis of acid-based ingredients, market is segmented into humic acid, fulvic acid, amino acid. On basis of extract-based ingredients, market is segmented into microbial, plant, seaweed.

Key Findings:

Organic Biostimulants is projected to dominate the market and will grow at a CAGR of 11.1%

Foliar treatment will dominate the market and grow at a CAGR of 10.4%

Europe will continue to dominate the Global Biostimulant Market followed by Asia Pacific during forecast period

Acid based dominated the active ingredient market and humic acid dominated acid active ingredient market.

Fruits and vegetables will grow at a higher CAGR of 11.14%