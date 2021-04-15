Brazil Hearing Aids Market 2019 Classification, Application, Industry Chain Overview, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2026

By Product (Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants), Device Types (Digital Hearing Aids, Analog Hearing Aids), Type of Hearing Loss (Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Conductive Hearing Loss), Patient Type (Adults, Pediatrics), Distribution Channel (Large Retail Chains, Manufacturer Owned Retail Chains, Public, Others).

Market Definition:

The rising hearing disabilities among adults and pediatrics are one of the leading concerns in the healthcare industry. Thus, the need for developed hearing aid devices are increasing as many remains untreated, mainly among infants, which would further lead to psychological disabilities and speaking impairment among them. Moreover, the technological advancements related to the products which combine hearing aid technology and cochlear implants for overcoming the high frequency hearing loss is creating various opportunities for the market players in the hearing aid industry.

For instance, In January 2019, Starkey Hearing Technologies (U.S.) unveiled three new revolutionary advancements within the Livio AI technology such as fall detection & alerts, thrive virtual assistant and heart rate measurement. This strategy helped in the expansion of product portfolio and in the product development of the company.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26755

Market Segmentation:

Brazil hearing aids market is segmented into five notable segments which are product, device types, type of hearing loss, patient type and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. Hearing aid devices is sub-segmented into ear and canal. The ear segment is further segmented into behind the ear hearing aids, receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids and in-the ear hearing aids. The canal segment is further segmented into in-the canal hearing aids, invisible-in-the-canal hearing aids and completely in canal hearing aids. Hearing implants is sub-segmented into cochlear implants and bone-anchored systems.

On the basis of device types, the market is segmented into digital hearing aids and analog hearing aids.

On the basis of type of hearing loss, the market is segmented into sensorineural hearing loss and conductive hearing loss.

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into adults and pediatrics.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into large retail chains, manufacturer owned retail chains, public and others.

Key Market Players:

Sonova dominated the Brazil hearing aids market accounting largest market share followed by William Demant Holding A/S and Sivantos Pte. Ltd with other players such as:

> GN Store Nord A/S

> Starkey

> Amplifon

> Cochlear Ltd.

> Horentek

> MED-EL Medical Electronics

> Microson

> RION CO. Ltd

> WIDEX A/S

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26755

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION 10

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 10

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 10

1.3 OVERVIEW OF BRAZIL HEARING AIDS MARKET 10

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 11

1.5 LIMITATIONS 11

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 12

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 13

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 13

2.2 BRAZIL HEARING AIDS MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 14

2.3 YEAR CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 14

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 14

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 15

2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 19

2.7 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 20

2.8 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 21

2.9 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE 21

2.10 SECONDARY SOURCES 22

2.11 ASSUMPTIONS 22

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 23

3.1 DRIVERS 25

3.1.1 RISING CASES OF HEARING LOSS AND DISORDERS 25

3.1.2 CONTINUOUS DEVELOPMENT OF THE DIGITAL HEARING AIDS 26

3.1.3 RISING CASES OF AGED HEARING IMPAIRMENT 27

3.2 RESTRAINTS 29

3.2.1 HIGH COST OF HEARING AIDS 29

3.2.2 UNCOMFORTABLE BUZZING AND AMPLIFICATION ISSUES IN HEARING AID PRODUCTS 29

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 30

3.3.1 GROWING DEMAND OF THE COCHLEAR IMPLANTS 30

3.3.2 INVESTMENTS AND BUSINESS EXPANSION TO DEVELOP ADVANCED INNOVATIVE HEARING AIDS 31

3.4 CHALLENGE 32

3.4.1 LACK OF AWARENESS REGARDING HEARING AIDS 32

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26755

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]