Cancer Screening Market in India Analysis by Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

Cancer screening market in India

The Asia-Pacific is a growing region and holds lots of positive socio-economic factors suitable for the growth and progress of the market primarily because of its association with the global value chains (GVCs). India being a part of the Asia-Pacific region, holds key access to the region’s close association with trade agreements with global growth centers. The total market for diagnostic and medical equipment in India is worth USD 14.73 billion and is forecasted to expand at an annual rate of 13% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key growth factors

With the growing population, the cancer burden continues to grow in India. Hence, arises the need of more precision based medical technologies and methodologies to cater to the need of the region.

Threats and key players

Though the Indian market is burgeoning with opportunities .It needs to focus more on its tax regime and easier business conditions. More than 1 million cases of cancer are diagnosed in India every year and this number is bound to increase by 5 billion. Taking into considerations the risks, the region is bound to encounter human and economic costs from the increasing rate of cancer.

The key players operating in the cancer screening market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Philips and GE Healthcare.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the cancer screening market in India.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the cancer screening market in India.

3. Market trends in the cancer screening market in India.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on end users (hospitals, laboratories, and independent physicians and clinics).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on screening type (Laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal cancer).

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

2. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

3. Siemens Healthineers

4. Philips

5. GE Healthcare

