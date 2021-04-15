Tourism “Case Study: Dark Tourism – A deep dive into the increasing interest behind this niche market trend”, looks at the growing trend of dark tourism. It offers an insight into the motivating factors driving dark tourism’s growth, analyzes the opportunities and threats facing dark tourism sites, and provides examples of such sites gloablly.

Dark tourism is defined as ‘the act of travel to sites associated with death, suffering and the seemingly macabre. Motivations for visiting such sites includes education, self-understanding, cultural awareness and commemoration of victims. Main challenges are providing authentic experiences for travelers, managing over-tourism and careful integration of technology at dark attractions. This case study looks at the dark tourism trend, the motivations driving it, and offers an assessment of the opportunities and threats facing dark tourism sites.

Scope

– Dark tourism, definition: ‘the act of travel to sites associated with death, suffering and the seemingly macabre’.

– Motivations for visiting such sites includes education, self-understanding, cultural awareness and commemoration of victims.

– Main challenges are providing authentic experiences for travelers, managing over-tourism and careful integration of technology at dark attractions.

– Potential opportunities to provide a path for regeneration, to raise awareness of wider global issues and appealing to younger generations through using social media platforms.

Important key points of this research report:

Overview

Understanding the concept of dark tourism

Why has there been an increasing interest in this phenomenon?

Understanding the motivations behind the ‘dark’

Challenges to tackle within dark tourism

Opportunities associated with dark attractions

Key Attractions

References

About the author

