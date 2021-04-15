Clinical Trial Management System Market Growth Dynamics, SWOT Analysis, Technology Prospects, key Vendors, Business Overview, and Forecast to 2022

Market – Overview

Clinical trial management system is those which maintain and record the information and data which is used to track the clinical trials. Information extracted during clinical trials are vast and highly complex and they need to be routinely processed through multiple regression, simulation and other models. To maintain the information scientists and industry players are working towards the development of management and maintenance of this data. The market for clinical trial management system is booming due to increasing demand for the management of the clinical trial data collected at the time of clinical research and track the milestones for the further studies for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to make advanced and improved products for the patients.

The increasing number of healthcare service providers and new advances such as cloud based clinical trial information delivery systems has accelerated the adoption rate of clinical trial management system. Furthermore, increasing chronic diseases has boosted in the clinical research of drugs and devices for providing new and improved products that has derived the market for clinical trial management system.

Among the type; standard clinical trial management system, CTMS accelerator, customized CTMS and others are compositing the growth of the market. It is projected to grow at a steady pace from the period of 2013 to 2023.

Key Players

PAREXEL International Corporation

Wipro Limited

GCP-Service International Ltd. & Co. KG

Oracle

Bioclinica

Covance Inc

KINAPSE LTD

Intrinsic Clinical Systems

Acceliant

Clinical Systems Ltd

SGS SA

Telerx

McKesson Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Segmentation

The global clinical trial management system market research has been segmented on the basis of type, delivery model, component, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market has been classified as an enterprise clinical trial management system and site clinical trial management system.

On the basis of delivery model, the market has been classified as web-based (Hosted CTMS), licensed enterprise and cloud-based CTMS.

On the basis of component, the market has been classified as software and service.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been classified as medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

Regional Analysis

The global clinical trial management system market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. Factors such the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing advancement in clinical trial management will drive the growth of global the clinical trial management system market.

Depending on geographic region, clinical trial management system market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America is the largest market for clinical trial management system as they deploy the most advanced healthcare technologies and increasing demand for the reliable and cost-effective products. Europe is the second-largest market for clinical trial management system. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in clinical trial management system market due to increasing healthcare expenditure.

Although, these countries markets are expected to be mature, the industry is likely to find stagnant growth for this market after few years. Increasing determination to provide best-in-class healthcare services with improvement in products and services will enhance the growth of this market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region will be with China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia and others its forefront will lead the market further to next 7 years and will continue with this trend through the forecast period.

