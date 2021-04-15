Complex Fertilizers Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by key player Agrium, CF Industries Holdings, Coromandel International Limited, EuroChem Group

Fertilizer is a natural or artificial substance containing the chemical elements that improve growth and productiveness of plants. Fertilizers enrich the natural fertility of the soil or replace the chemical parts taken from the land by preceding crops. Fertilizers are of three types, and complex fertilizers are one of its kind. Complex fertilizers comprise of two or three primary plant nutrients of which two primary nutrients are in chemical combination. These fertilizers are usually manufactured in granular form. Some examples of complex fertilizers are diammonium phosphate, nitrophosphates, and ammonium phosphate.

Complex fertilizers have a better physical & chemical properties, which are beneficial for crops due to which it is driving the demand for complex fertilizers market. Furthermore, rapid growth in greenhouse production in the developed countries is also projected to influence the complex fertilizers market significantly. Moreover, the growing demand for the crop for biofuel and animal feed across the globe is expected to have a robust impact in the complex fertilizers market. Increasing of new & emerging markets for fruits & vegetables worldwide is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the complex fertilizers market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Agrium Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Coromandel International Limited

EuroChem Group AG

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Helena Agri Enterprises LLC

Israel Chemicals Ltd(ICL)

PhosAgro

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

The Mosaic Company

The global complex fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type and form. Based on type, the market is segmented into incomplete complex fertilizers and complete complex fertilizers. On the basis of the crop type the market is segmented into cereals, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables and other crop types. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into solid and liquid.

Global analysis of Complex Fertilizers market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Complex Fertilizers market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Complex Fertilizers market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Complex Fertilizers market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Complex Fertilizers market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Complex Fertilizers market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Complex Fertilizers market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Complex Fertilizers market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Complex Fertilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

