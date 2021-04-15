Courier Services Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 6.8% During 2019 – 2024 | C UPS, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, China Post, Japan Post Group, SF Express, BancoPosta, YTO Expess, ZTO Express

Global Courier Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

A courier service is a service that allows someone to send a parcel or consignment from one location to another. They can be booked and paid for online. Senders have the option to have their parcels collected by a courier or drop their parcel off at a nearby location to be picked up later by the courier.

The North America ranks highest in courier service revenue at $101.87 billion, generating 34% of the total revenue in global. China ($77.53 billion) and Japan ($23.45 billion) follow in second and third place. The average shipping price of a parcel is $8.95 in the US, compared to $1.83 in China and $2.64 in Japan.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: C UPS, FedEx, Royal Mail, DHL, China Post, Japan Post Group, SF Express, BancoPosta, YTO Expess, ZTO Express, STO Express, Yunda Express, Aramex

The health of the transportation and logistics industry will continue to be a function of domestic and global economic growth.According to this study, over the next five years the Courier Services market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 416200 million by 2024, from US$ 299100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Courier Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Courier Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Courier Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Courier Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Courier Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Courier Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Courier Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Courier Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Courier Services by Players

4 Courier Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Courier Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 UPS

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.1.3 UPS Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 UPS News

11.2 FedEx

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.2.3 FedEx Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 FedEx News

11.3 Royal Mail

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Courier Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Royal Mail Courier Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Royal Mail News

11.4 DHL

