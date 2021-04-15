Digital Advertising Platforms Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Digital Advertising Platforms market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Advertising Platforms market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Kenshoo

Adobe

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sizmek

Yahoo! Advertising

Choozle

MediaMath

AdRoll

Rocket Fuel

Rubicon Project

DoubleClick (Google)

LiveRail

ONE by AOL

OpenX

BrightRoll (Oath Inc.)

AerServ

sovrn

dataxu

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Advertising Software

Display Advertising Software

Mobile Advertising Software

Social Advertising Software

Video Advertising Software

Cross-Channel Advertising Software

Market segment by Application, Digital Advertising Platforms can be split into

Industrial

Commercial

Education

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Advertising Platforms

1.1 Digital Advertising Platforms Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Advertising Platforms Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Digital Advertising Platforms Market by Type

1.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Kenshoo

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Adobe

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Facebook

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Twitter

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 LinkedIn

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Sizmek

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Yahoo! Advertising

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Choozle

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 MediaMath

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 AdRoll

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

……..

4 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Advertising Platforms in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Advertising Platforms

5 United States Digital Advertising Platforms Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Digital Advertising Platforms Development Status and Outlook

7 China Digital Advertising Platforms Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Digital Advertising Platforms Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Digital Advertising Platforms Development Status and Outlook

10 India Digital Advertising Platforms Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Digital Advertising Platforms Market Dynamics

12.1 Digital Advertising Platforms Market Opportunities

12.2 Digital Advertising Platforms Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Digital Advertising Platforms Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Digital Advertising Platforms Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

..…..Continued

