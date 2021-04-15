Electricals Retailing in Turkey, Market Analysis 2019 By, Vatan, Teknosa, Arçelik, Media Markt, Bimeks

“Electricals Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary & Forecasts to 2021″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Turkish retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Turkish electricals retail market.

Companies Mentioned:

Vatan

Teknosa

Arçelik

Media Markt

Bimeks

Carrefour

Gold

Hizlial

Apple

Amazon

Request a Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2043321

The electricals sector registered sales of TL44.7 billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2016-2021, to reach TL67.0 billion by 2021. High inflation levels in the country have resulted in a considerable rise in the unit prices of consumer electronics products and resulting in increased sales in value terms.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in electricals category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2016 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in electricals sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in electricals sector

Scope

– The electricals sector registered sales of TL44.7 billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2016-2021, to reach TL67.0 billion by 2021.

– Specialist retailers still hold a significant share of the market contributing more than70.5% to the total Electricals Sales.

– Online channel registered sales of TL3.6 billion in 2016 and is forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR of 16.8% during 2016-2021

– Vatan is the leading retailer in the electricals sector with a market share of 10.4% in 2016, followed by Teknosa and Arçelik

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on electricals sector in the Turkish retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in electricals category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the Electricals Sector

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the electricals market

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2043321

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]