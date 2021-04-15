EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Snapshot

Global EMC shielding and test equipment market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3,921.53 Mn by 2024, reflecting a healthy growth rate. There is an increased reliance on EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market for overcoming challenges faced in streamlining manufacturing throughput. EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market are used in a range of industries including consumer electronics, automotive and telecom. The growing need for effective shielding and testing solutions is creating significant market opportunities.

Companies Covered

3M Company, Laird PLC¸ Chomerics, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, KGS kitagawa industries CO., LTD, Kemtron Ltd., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Leader Tech, Inc.¸ HV Technologies, Inc. and ETS-Lindgren Inc.

Synopsis

This MRFR study presents an in-depth market analysis of EMC shielding and test equipment on a global level. Its also includes a six-year revenue analysis, which ends in 2024. Key micro and macroeconomics factors have been thoroughly discussed in the report. Revenue assessment has been made for market and sub-markets. Analysis based on applications and types of EMC Shielding and Test Equipment is also available in the research document.

Report Coverage

Historical market trends, EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the market.

Research Methodology

MRFR employs an exhaustive research process. It is a multilevel approach, which starts with data collection. For data collection, primary resources and proprietary resources are consulted. Information collected from interviews with opinion holders, c-level executives and key personnel help to create a base for the analysis. Proprietary resources such as SEC filings, annual reports, periodicals, white paper, paid database etc. are used to confirm market trend and pertinent factors. Data triangulation ensures a high accuracy of research findings. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches are undertaken to arrive at concrete conclusions

Other Description

Market Denomination- USD Mn

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- from 2018 to 2024

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for EMC shielding and test equipment

EMC Shielding Equipment

By Type

Coatings & Paints

EMI Enclosure

EMI Gaskets

Vents & Filters

EMI Shielding Tapes

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

EMC Test Equipment

By Type

Signal & Impulse Generators

Amplifiers

Spectrum Nalyzers

EMI Test Receiver

Others

By Application

Third-Party Laboratories

In-House Laboratories

Government Laboratories

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Intended Audience:

Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding Component Suppliers

Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Service Providers

Semiconductor Components Manufacturers

Advanced Chemical Material Suppliers

Electromagnetic Compatibility Regulatory Bodies

Banks, Financial Institutions, Investors, and Venture Capitalists

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding System Suppliers

Governments and Financial Institutions

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding Test Equipment Suppliers

