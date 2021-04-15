Global Bancassurance Market Report Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bancassurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Bankassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company, aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers. In this partnership, bank staff and tellers become the point of sale and point of contact for the customer. Bank staff are advised and supported by the insurance company through wholesale product information, marketing campaigns and sales training. The bank and the insurance company share the commission. Insurance policies are processed and administered by the insurance company.This partnership arrangement can be profitable for both companies. Banks can earn additional revenue by selling the insurance products, while insurance companies are able to expand their customer base without having to expand their sales forces or pay commissions to insurance agents or brokers.

The global bancassurance market is a sizable and increasingly important channel for protection products, and is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% from 2014 to 2019. The growth rate for bancassurance is four times faster than the growth of life insurance in general in many markets around the world. With this increased opportunity comes increased competition. In order to differentiate themselves, bancassurers in both emerging and mature markets must deliver innovative products aligned with target consumers through efficient distribution channels.

The success of a strategic partnership between banks and insurers is dependent on executive buy-in, which was rated as the top factor for bancassurance success by respondents to RGA Global Surveys on bancassurance conducted in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand markets. In these countries, the largest bancassurers distribute insurance products through integrated partnerships which have aligned goals and sales targets for the banks and insurers.

In 2018, the global Bancassurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Bancassurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bancassurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Express

Banco Santander

BNP Paribas Cardif

Citigroup

CrÃ©dit Agricole

HSBC

ING

Wells Fargo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life Bancassurance

Non-Life Bancassurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Old

Adults

Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Bancassurance Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Bancassurance Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Bancassurance Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bancassurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Bancassurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Bancassurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

