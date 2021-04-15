Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.

Energy management needs and the growing emphasis on reducing utility costs, continue to drive the adoption of building automation systems. Majority of the large buildings today are equipped with these solutions in the developed parts of the world. Proactive measures taken by government organizations for the implementation of standards, such as ISO 50001 (energy-management-system standard) in the building sector, have the potential to stimulate the integration of building automation systems.

Building automation solutions are emerging as cost-effective tools for essentially all forms of buildings, regardless of energy costs, usage, or climatic conditions. The average net energy savings per installation (of these systems) is about 36% for space heating, water heating, and cooling/ventilation (HVAC), and 23% for lighting (as of 2016). The reduced energy consumption is also contributing toward climate change mitigation. Europe’s emission from fuel combustion is likely to witness a reduction of 9-14% by 2035(according to a report by European Union). This is further driving the growth in the market, due to the government’s support and promotion for further uptake of smart grids, demand-side management, and on-site renewable energy production. Moreover, standards like ISO 50002 (energy-management-system standard) in the building sector are pushing the implementation, which has the potential to stimulate the integration of energy-saving control systems.

Owing to the rising environmental concerns, many organizations are adopting smart building networks to reduce the energy consumption and operational costs in commercial buildings, thus, favoring the market. Globally, it was also estimated that commercial building owners and managers are expected to invest USD 960 billion between 2016 and 2023 on making their existing infrastructure more eco-friendly (according to Smart Glass International). Furthermore, growth in business and emerging business opportunities in developing economies, such as Brazil, China, and India are driving the establishments of new infrastructure in developing nations. With many consumers opting for smart office systems for future proofing, the demand for BMSS is increasing. However, security concerns related to the safety of networks and devices is one of the factors restraining the adoption. Increasing security breaches and growing threats to organizations of cybercriminal organizations are creating cynicism.

In 2018, the global Building Automation and Control Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Building Automation and Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation and Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Honeywell International

Philips Lighting Holding

United Technologies

Lennox international

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Bosch Security Systems

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Cisco Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Building Management Software

Environmental Control

Lighting Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Building Automation and Control Systems in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Building Automation and Control Systems Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Building Automation and Control Systems Market in the near future.

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Building Automation and Control Systems Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Building Automation and Control Systems Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Building Automation and Control Systems Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Automation and Control Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Building Automation and Control Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Building Automation and Control Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

