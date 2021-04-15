Global Cyclamen Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cyclamen Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 114 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Cyclamen Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Cyclamen is a genus of about 20 species of perennial flowering plants in the family Primulaceae. Cyclamen species are native to Europe and the Mediterranean Basin east to Iran, with one species in Somalia. They grow from tubers and are valued for their flowers with upswept petals and variably patterned leaves.Gardeners usually purchase new plants due to the difficulty in propagating cyclamen.

The production of cyclamen seed increases from 145156 K Granule in 2011 to 1678.19 K Granule in 2015, with the CARG of more than 1.10 %.The cyclamen seed industry has a high concentration and the top four accounted for about 40% share in 2015. Morel is the largest manufacturer in the globe, which production reached 21760 K Granule in 2015.The manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe and Japan. Europe is the largest manufacture region in the global market, which production share reached 41.33% in 2015. The production shares of China, USA and Japan are 4.91%, 14.85% and 18.27%.The consumption shares of China, USA, Europe and Japan were 9.88%, 12.43%, 30.42%, 21.09% and 26.20%.Europe is the largest export region and many countries need to buy cyclamen seed to produce cyclamen seedlings and cyclamen potted plants and cut flowers.

The world cyclamen consuming market will still has a slight amount of growth. The world Cyclamen production will increase at a growth rate of about 1.00%. The main consumption region will be in China, USA and Japan.

Global Cyclamen market size will increase to 18160 Million US$ by 2025, from 18940 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -0.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cyclamen.

This report researches the worldwide Cyclamen market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cyclamen breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Morel

Syngenta

Eyraud

IZUMI Nouen

Varinova B.V.

Sakata Ornamentals

Schoneveld

Boomaroo

Sobkowich

China-Cyclamen

Senhe

Market by Product Type:

Cyclamen Mini

Cyclamen Intermediate

Cyclamen Standard

Market by Application:

Commercial Use

Home Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Cyclamen capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cyclamen manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyclamen :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

