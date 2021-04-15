Global eSports Organization Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2019 – 2023
League of Legends World Championship, an annual League of Legends tournament, known for rotating its venues across different major countries and regions each year
Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity. By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture.
Fnatic
C9
SKT
Samsung
RNG
EDG
Invictus
OG
LGD
G2
TSM
CLG
Team Liquid
Echo Fox
100 Thieves
Clutch Gaming
Optic
GGS
Flyquest
Splyce
Misfits
Schalke 04
Counter Logic Gaming
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
LOL
PUBG
StarCraft
Fortnite
CS：GO
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Professional
Amateur
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: eSports Organization Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global eSports Organization Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global eSports Organization Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America eSports Organization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe eSports Organization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific eSports Organization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America eSports Organization Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue eSports Organization by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global eSports Organization Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global eSports Organization Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global eSports Organization Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
