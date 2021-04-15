Global Food Dehydrators Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

A food dehydrator refers to a device that removes moisture from food to aid in its preservation. A food dehydrator uses a heat source and air flow to reduce the water content of foods. The water content of food is usually very high, typically 80% to 95% for various fruits and vegetables and 50% to 75% for various meats. Removing moisture from food restrains various bacteria from growing and spoiling food. Further, removing moisture from food dramatically reduces the weight of the food. Thus, food dehydrators are used to preserve and extend the shelf life of various foods.

With the improvement of national economy, the food dehydrators industry has rapidly developed and it now plays an important part in people’s life. Production market and manufacturers are expanding, food dehydrators are seizing the market with increasing brand and marketing effect.

The food dehydrators market concentration is relatively low; there are a lot more small manufacturers around the world, and high-end products are mainly from USA. Excalibur, Presto and Nesco took the top three sales volume share spots in the food dehydrators market in 2015 and 2016.

With more and more intense industry competition, price of food dehydrators was slightly decreased in the past few years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Food Dehydrators market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Food Dehydrators business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Food Dehydrators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Food Dehydrators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Stackable Food Dehydrators

Shelf Dehydrators

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Excalibur

Nesco

Weston

L’EQUIP

LEM

Open Country

Ronco

TSM Products

Waring

Salton Corp.

Presto

Tribest

Aroma

Hamilton Beach

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food Dehydrators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Food Dehydrators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Dehydrators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Dehydrators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Food Dehydrators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

