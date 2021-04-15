Global Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Honeycomb paperboard packaging is a kind of protective packaging used before shipping of products. It is good as shock absorber, bracing, cradling, void fillers, cushion, and can be used for expandable pallets. It is an environment-friendly packaging solution, which is 100% recyclable. The unique design of honeycomb packaging products gives them advantage over their substitutes such as corrugated boxes, EPS, and wood. Honeycomb is one of the strongest and most economical core materials available today. Honeycomb paperboard packaging products include pads, spacer, fillers, and pallets, which are used for filling empty spaces, block and bracing, and wrapping.

One of the key drivers contributing to the growth of this market is the high demand for protective and sustainable packaging. The increasing demand for honeycomb paperboard packaging is directly related to the high growth rate in the manufacturing industry and the e-commerce sector. The growing use of protective packaging materials in these sectors for safe product delivery is driving the market for honeycomb paperboard packaging. Honeycomb is one of the strongest and most economical core packaging materials with good absorbing, cradling, bracing, and cushioning features. The growing applications of honeycomb packaging, especially for electronics and automotive products, which have high chances of damage during transportation, will spur further growth prospects for this market during the forecast period.

The Americas is estimated to continue to dominate the market over the next four years. Much of the region’s growth can be attributed the rising consumer preference for sustainable packaging materials, and increasing awareness about honeycomb paperboard packaging. Factors such as an increase in cross-border trade and a growing demand for online shopping will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the region in the coming years.

The key players covered in this study

Smurfit Kappa

PCA

Cascades

Axxor

Complete Packaging Solutions

Dufaylite Developments

HonECOre

Multi-Wall Packaging

Rebul Custom Packaging

Yoj Pack-Kraft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interior Packaging

Exterior Packaging

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Shock Absorber

Bracing

Cradling

Void Fillers

Cushion

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Honeycomb Paperboard Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

