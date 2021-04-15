GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL FLUE GAS TREATMENT SYSTEMS & SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

Global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Industry

Industrial flue gas treatment systems & services are nothing but a bunch of technologies and tools used to eliminate hazardous gas elements such as nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide from the air. These contaminants are introduced into the surrounding air due to industrial emissions.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services can be divided as follows:

The first main kind is Desulfurization, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 29.79% in 2018.

Another main kinds is Particulate Control and DeNOx, for many companies, Particulate Control and DeNOx is attractive because of the market consumption. The Particulate Control and DeNOx share the rest 26.48% and 25.64% market share in 2018.

Mercury Control and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 18.10% in 2018 together.

From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2018 which account for 30.61%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. North America and China hold a market share of 29.28% and 21.16% will play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America and China might affect the development trend of Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services. South America and Others also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively low market share within selected regions.

In 2018, the global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services market size was 10080 million US$ and it is expected to reach 15070 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amec

Ducon Technologies

GE

Babcock & Wilcox Company

Clyde Bergemann Power Group

Flsmidth & Co.

Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH

Burns & Mcdonnell

Hamon & Cie

Doosan Power Systems

Haldor Topsoe

Fuel Tech

Bilfinger Noell GmbH

SPC Environment Protection Tech

Goudian Technology & Environment Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desulfurization

DeNOx

Particulate Control

Mercury Control

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Generation

Chemical

Cement Manufacture

Iron and Steel

Non-ferrous Metal Processing Units

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amec

12.1.1 Amec Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.1.4 Amec Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amec Recent Development

12.2 Ducon Technologies

12.2.1 Ducon Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.2.4 Ducon Technologies Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ducon Technologies Recent Development

12.3 GE

12.3.1 GE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.3.4 GE Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 GE Recent Development

12.4 Babcock & Wilcox Company

12.4.1 Babcock & Wilcox Company Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.4.4 Babcock & Wilcox Company Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Babcock & Wilcox Company Recent Development

12.5 Clyde Bergemann Power Group

12.5.1 Clyde Bergemann Power Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.5.4 Clyde Bergemann Power Group Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Clyde Bergemann Power Group Recent Development

12.6 Flsmidth & Co.

12.6.1 Flsmidth & Co. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.6.4 Flsmidth & Co. Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Flsmidth & Co. Recent Development

12.7 Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH

12.7.1 Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.7.4 Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Burns & Mcdonnell

12.8.1 Burns & Mcdonnell Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.8.4 Burns & Mcdonnell Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Burns & Mcdonnell Recent Development

12.9 Hamon & Cie

12.9.1 Hamon & Cie Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.9.4 Hamon & Cie Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hamon & Cie Recent Development

12.10 Doosan Power Systems

12.10.1 Doosan Power Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Introduction

12.10.4 Doosan Power Systems Revenue in Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Doosan Power Systems Recent Development

12.11 Haldor Topsoe

12.12 Fuel Tech

12.13 Bilfinger Noell GmbH

12.14 SPC Environment Protection Tech

12.15 Goudian Technology & Environment Group

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued….

