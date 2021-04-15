Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024
“Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.
Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the Semiconductor sputtering target material market.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Semiconductor Sputtering Targets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
Praxair
Hitachi Metals
Honeywell
Sumitomo Chemical
ULVAC
Materion (Heraeus)
GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
TOSOH
Ningbo Jiangfeng
FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd
Advantec
Angstrom Sciences
Umicore Thin Film Products
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Titanium Target
Aluminum Target
Tantalum Target
Copper Target
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Wafer Manufacturing
Packaging and Testing
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Semiconductor Sputtering Targets in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Semiconductor Sputtering Targets breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Semiconductor Sputtering Targets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Sputtering Targets by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Semiconductor Sputtering Targets Market Forecast (2019-2024)
