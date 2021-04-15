Graphene Oxide (GO) Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Global Graphene Oxide (GO) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions. This study categorizes the global Global Graphene Oxide (GO) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Today’s graphene is normally produced using mechanical or thermal exfoliation, chemical vapour deposition (CVD), and epitaxial growth. One of the most effective way of synthesised graphene on a large scale could be by the chemical reduction of graphene oxide. Since the first report on mechanical exfoliation of monolayer graphene in 2004, interest in graphite oxide (which is produced by oxidation of graphite) has increased dramatically as people search for a cheaper, simpler, more efficient and better yielding method of producing graphene, that can be scaled up massively compared to current methods, and be financially suitable for industrial or commercial applications. While graphite is a 3 dimensional carbon based material made up of millions of layers of graphene, graphite oxide is a little different. By the oxidation of graphite using strong oxidizing agents, oxygenated functionalities are introduced in the graphite structure which not only expand the layer separation, but also makes the material hydrophilic (meaning that they can be dispersed in water). This property enables the graphite oxide to be exfoliated in water using sonication, ultimately producing single or few layer graphene, known as graphene oxide (GO). The main difference between graphite oxide and graphene oxide is, thus, the number of layers. While graphite oxide is a multilayer system in a graphene oxide dispersion a few layers flakes and monolayer flakes can be found.

Request for a Sample Report: – https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2342244

Graphene oxide has two types: powder and solution. Graphene oxide can be dispersed into a range of concentration solution. Therefore, in this report, the capacity and production of solution graphene oxide is converted into powders. Currently, Global Graphene Group, Graphenea, Garmor, ACS Material and The Sixth Element Materials are major manufacturers of this industry. Global Graphene Group is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Global Graphene Group was 54.2 M Kg, and the company held a share of 26.82%. Graphene oxide is an emerging industry. The cosmically industrial production is still being studied, most manufacturers begun the first commercial production since 2013. Although the profit margin of graphene oxide is high, the research funds is also phenomenal, in additional to this, the downstream demand is unstable.

Global Global Graphene Oxide (GO) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Global Graphene Oxide (GO).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Global Graphene Oxide (GO) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Global Graphene Oxide (GO) in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Garmor

ACS Material

Cheap Tubes

The Sixth Element Materials

BGT Materials

UNIPL

Allightec

E WAY Technology

LeaderNano

Nanoinnova

Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Breakdown Data by Type

Graphene Oxide Solution

Graphene Oxide Powder

Enquire Before Buying:- https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2342244

Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Breakdown Data by Application

Transparent Conductive Films

Composites

Energy-Related Materials

Biology and Medicine

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Global Graphene Oxide (GO) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Global Graphene Oxide (GO) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Graphene Oxide (GO) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse Full Report: – https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-global-graphene-oxide-go-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]