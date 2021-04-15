Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size, Opportunities, Market Applications and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2023

Healthcare mobility solutions Market – Overview

Healthcare mobility solutions market is growing rapidly post 2016 with the CAGR of ~24%, thus growth period of this market can be stated as from 2017-2022. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global healthcare mobility solutions market is booming and expected to gain eminence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a prominent CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2022).

There has been a huge transformation in the health sector as they have been one of the first adopters of advanced mobile technology within their products and services. By quickly recognizing the benefits yielded by the mobile enabled applications, health care providers have overcome most of the challenges faced by them. Healthcare mobility solutions are the new age technological advancements in the field of healthcare. Healthcare mobility solutions enables the medical professional to provide the best possible medical service in less time with the use of various mobile applications and services. Mobility solutions also help in reducing the overall healthcare cost.

The use of mobile technologies and applications in healthcare has helped a lot to make these transition across healthcare facilities, resulting in less hospitals readmissions and better patient outcomes. Mobility solutions allows healthcare professionals in the healthcare ecosystem to access all kinds of information while controlling costs and managing risks.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market – Competitive Analysis

Airstrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), At&T, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Codecube (India), FuGenX Technologies (U.S.), FUTURA MOBILITY LLC(U.S.), Infosys limited (U.S.), Mckesson Corporation (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Wipro Limited (India), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), [x]cube LABS (U.S.), are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Key Finding:

The healthcare mobility solutions global market and is expected to reach $XX billion by 2022.

mHealth holds the largest share of XX% of the market.

North America holds the largest market share of XX% of healthcare mobility solutions market and is anticipated to reach $XX billion by the end of forecast period.

Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of XX% during the forecast period.

Segments:

Healthcare mobility solutions market has been segmented on the basis of product and service type which comprises of mobile devices, mobile apps, and enterprise mobility platform. On the basis of application, market is segmented into mHealth, enterprise mobility management including patient care management, employee management, & administration management and others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospital/clinics, laboratories, patients, and others.

Regional Analysis of Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market:

Globally North America is the largest market for healthcare mobility solutions. Europe is the second-largest market. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for healthcare mobility solutions.

The market for healthcare mobility solutions is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of healthcare mobility solutions appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The healthcare mobility solutions market appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of several large and small key players accounting for a substantial market share. Well established players incorporate partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

