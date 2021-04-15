High Barrier Materials Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global High Barrier Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global High Barrier Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Dow Chemical
Kureha
BASF
SolvayPlastics
DuPont
Toray
Jiangsu Golden Material
Kuraray
Nippon Gohsei
Taiwan ChangChun PetroChemical
Teijin
Toyobo
Zhejiang Juhua
Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
PVDC
EVOH
PEN
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Food & Beverage
Drug Packaging
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global High Barrier Materials Market Research Report 2018
1 High Barrier Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Barrier Materials
1.2 High Barrier Materials Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global High Barrier Materials Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global High Barrier Materials Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 PVDC
1.2.4 EVOH
1.2.5 PEN
1.3 Global High Barrier Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 High Barrier Materials Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Drug Packaging
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global High Barrier Materials Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global High Barrier Materials Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of High Barrier Materials (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global High Barrier Materials Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global High Barrier Materials Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Dow Chemical
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 High Barrier Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Dow Chemical High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Kureha
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 High Barrier Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Kureha High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 BASF
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 High Barrier Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 BASF High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 SolvayPlastics
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 High Barrier Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 SolvayPlastics High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 DuPont
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 High Barrier Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 DuPont High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Toray
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 High Barrier Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Toray High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Jiangsu Golden Material
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 High Barrier Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Jiangsu Golden Material High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Kuraray
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 High Barrier Materials Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Kuraray High Barrier Materials Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..…..Continued
