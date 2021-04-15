Horticulture Light Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2025

“Global Horticulture Light Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Horticulture Light is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Horticulture Light production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for Horticulture Light.

Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.

The global Horticulture Light market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Horticulture Light volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Horticulture Light market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Richel

Hoogendoorn

Dalsem

HortiMaX

Harnois Greenhouses

Priva

Ceres greenhouse

Certhon

Van Der Hoeven

Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech

Oritech

Rough Brothers

Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech

Netafim

Top Greenhouses

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic

Glass

Others

Segment by Application

Vegetables

Ornamentals

Fruit

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Horticulture Light Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Horticulture Light Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Horticulture Light Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Horticulture Light Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Horticulture Light Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Horticulture Light Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Horticulture Light Business

Chapter Eight: Horticulture Light Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Horticulture Light Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source



