Hospital EMR Systems Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2025
An electronic health record (EHR), or electronic medical record (EMR), is the systematized collection of patient and population electronically-stored health information in a digital format.
In 2017, the global Hospital EMR Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hospital EMR Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hospital EMR Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Epic Systems
eClinicalWorks
McKesson
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Cerner
Athenahealth
NextGen Healthcare
Meditech
Medhost
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI)
InterSystems
Cantata Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Hospital
Private Hospital
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
