Hummus Market: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2024

Hummus Market research report focuses on the leading competitors and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis have also been carried out in this report. The report also analyses the current development trends and patterns, as well as the distribution and marketing channel.

The key manufacturers covered in Hummus Market report:

Strauss Group, Bakkavor, Tribe Hummus, Boar’s Head, Lantana Foods, Finnish Cheese Company, Cedar’s, Athenos, Sevan AB, Hope Foods, Vermont Hummus Company.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012671002/sample

Hummus is a Levantine dip or spread made from cooked, mashed chickpeas or other beans, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic. It is popular in the Middle East and Mediterranean, as well as in Middle Eastern cuisine around the globe. It can also be found in most grocery stores in North America and Europe. In the coming years the demand for hummus in Europe market is expected to drive the market for more emerging countries. Increasing of industrial field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of hummus in emerging countries will drive growth in global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hummus market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 877.1 million by 2024, from US$ 742 million in 2019

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hummus market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: Original Hummus, Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Black Olive Hummus, White Bean Hummus, Others.

Segmentation by application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012671002/discount

Table of Contents :

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Hummus by Players

4 Hummus by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Hummus Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Strauss Group

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Hummus Product Offered

12.2 Bakkavor

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Hummus Product Offered

12.3 Tribe Hummus

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Hummus Product Offered

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012671002/buy/3660

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]